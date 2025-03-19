I want to explore my unknown selves through films: Rituparna Sengupta

The last star?



The tussle between stars and actors is often celebrated in the world of cinema. As industries grow, attempts are made to make films depending on character actors instead of ‘the big names’. Breaking away from the formulaic hero-heroine films, these films provide a different storytelling experience. Bengali cinema is a good example of this as after 2010, a new era of making ‘different’ films emerged with notable character artists coming to mainstream Bengali films. This leads to the question: is the success of a film dependent on stars anymore?



A star for more than three decades, Sengupta believes that the role of one can never fade away. “Stars are stars. Stardom has its own value. Every time a film is released, the audience wants to know who is in it. A good ensemble triggers the primary interest among people. It is true that today, with access to global cinema through the internet, people are making different films without big names, and those films are achieving success too. However, that does not diminish the importance of stars. Becoming a big name in the film industry is a two-way process; the star has to put in effort, and the people have to accept him or her. Once people accept your hard work, there is no looking back,” she says.



Citing her own example of pairing up with Prosenjit Chatterjee in the blockbuster hits Bengali film Praktan (2016), Drishtikone (2018), and Ajogyo (2024) after many years, she emphasises “People loved us when we started, and that love remained intact when we came together after many years. We had a different sort of connection with the audience. You need to have a good storyline as well as a good starcast. To make a good film, both are important,” she says.



At the I View Film Festival in Delhi, she was “amazed by the craze” that Delhiites showed. “I have always felt a special connection with Delhi as my extended family stays here. I have come to Chttranjan Park many times during Dura Pujas for my shows. Delhi has always greeted me with love and warmth. And, this time, it was no exception. Besides, the food here is also great. So, I had a gala time here,” she says.

This article is written by Akash Chatterjee