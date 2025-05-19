Salman Khan dons the avatar of war hero Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in his next

Salman Khan begins preparation for his new role

Reportedly, Salman Khan is all set to begin preparation for his role from end of May. Since he plays the character of a Colonel, viewers will be anticipating his own physical training and workout regimen which will correspond to the military training one receives in real life. It is said that he has already started his fitness training in his Panvel farmhouse. The film is expected to go on floors in July and will be shot around Mumbai and Ladakh with a 70-day schedule. Apart from Khan himself, the yet untitled movie will also feature three other prominent actors, whose names have not yet been disclosed.