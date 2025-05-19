Salman Khan dons the avatar of war hero Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu in his next

Salman Khan is preparing to come back with another major action –thriller for his fans. This time, it will be a biographical action thriller inspired by martyr Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu who fought for the country against the Chinese troops in 2020 and laid his life in service. The movie will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia and the name has not yet been revealed.
The yet untitled movie is said to go on floors from July. The screenplay has been adapted by Suresh Nair, Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah from the book India’s Most Fearless 3 written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The movie is specifically based on the chapter, I Had Never Seen Such Fierce Fighting — The Galwan Clash of June 2020.
Reportedly, Salman Khan is all set to begin preparation for his role from end of May. Since he plays the character of a Colonel, viewers will be anticipating his own physical training and workout regimen which will correspond to the military training one receives in real life. It is said that he has already started his fitness training in his Panvel farmhouse. The film is expected to go on floors in July and will be shot around Mumbai and Ladakh with a 70-day schedule. Apart from Khan himself, the yet untitled movie will also feature three other prominent actors, whose names have not yet been disclosed.
Going back to the actual incident that took place in 2020, martyr Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu played a major role in the Galwan Valley clash between the Indian and Chinese troops. After a violation of mutual agreement between India and China, Colonel tried to talk peace with the Chinese troops but it did not lead to any fruitful account. That is when he led the Indian army and despite serious injuries fought till his last breath. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra in 2021