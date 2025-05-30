Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa’s career plans: ‘She’s not interested in Bollywood’

While several star kids have recently stepped into the Bollywood spotlight, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, appears to be charting a different course, at least for now. At the trailer launch event for Kajol’s upcoming film Maa in Mumbai, Ajay was asked whether he had ever thought about casting Nysa in the mythological horror film.
Addressing the question, Ajay responded, “At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work.” The actor made it clear that his daughter isn’t currently inclined toward pursuing a career in the film industry.
The event saw both Ajay and Kajol interacting openly with the media, fielding questions on everything from casting choices to the emotional themes of the movie. Kajol, who plays the lead in Maa, reflected on how the story’s core message motherhood has resonated deeply with her. Speaking about portraying a mother on screen, Kajol shared, “I’ve spoken about this before during Salaam Venky… losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. As a performer, I usually try not to let personal emotions seep into my acting. But sometimes, on a subconscious level, those feelings come through. The emotions feel more raw, the tears fall more easily because it’s something so deeply personal and real.”
Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27. The cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. Furia, best known for his work on Chhorii, addressed comparisons between his latest film and his earlier horror franchise. Clarifying the distinction, he said, “The only common ground is that both stories center around mothers. But Maa is different, we’re invoking the power of Maa Kali here, a much more expansive and divine presence. The world we’ve created is larger and meant for the big screen. This isn’t something to be watched on OTT, it’s a theatrical experience.”