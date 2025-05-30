Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa’s career plans: ‘She’s not interested in Bollywood’

Addressing the question, Ajay responded, “At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work.” The actor made it clear that his daughter isn’t currently inclined toward pursuing a career in the film industry.

The event saw both Ajay and Kajol interacting openly with the media, fielding questions on everything from casting choices to the emotional themes of the movie. Kajol, who plays the lead in Maa, reflected on how the story’s core message motherhood has resonated deeply with her. Speaking about portraying a mother on screen, Kajol shared, “I’ve spoken about this before during Salaam Venky… losing a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. As a performer, I usually try not to let personal emotions seep into my acting. But sometimes, on a subconscious level, those feelings come through. The emotions feel more raw, the tears fall more easily because it’s something so deeply personal and real.”