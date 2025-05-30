Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt reaction steals the spotlight as RCB storm into IPL final

Among the many celebrating the team’s achievement, actor Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wife, stood out in the crowd. Her joyous reaction to RCB’s win has taken social media by storm. From the moment the final run was scored, Anushka’s excitement was visible. Clad in a crisp white shirt, she was seen beaming with pride and applauding non-stop for almost ten minutes, visibly thrilled as the RCB players rejoiced on the field. Photos and videos of Anushka’s celebration have flooded the internet. One particularly heartwarming image shows her standing, eyes sparkling, as she claps and laughs with pure joy. Another viral moment captured Anushka hugging a friend, both of them radiating happiness and excitement. These candid snapshots of her emotional support have left fans absolutely smitten.

Adding to the touching scenes, Virat Kohli was spotted gesturing “one more to go” toward Anushka from the field, signaling his focus on winning the final. Fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry and her evident pride in his achievement.