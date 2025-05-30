Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt reaction steals the spotlight as RCB storm into IPL final
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into the IPL 2025 final with a commanding 8-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, saw RCB deliver a dominant performance, bringing them one step closer to their first-ever Indian Premier League title. This marks the team's fourth final appearance and their first in nearly a decade.
Anushka Sharma's reaction to RCB victory
Among the many celebrating the team’s achievement, actor Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s wife, stood out in the crowd. Her joyous reaction to RCB’s win has taken social media by storm. From the moment the final run was scored, Anushka’s excitement was visible. Clad in a crisp white shirt, she was seen beaming with pride and applauding non-stop for almost ten minutes, visibly thrilled as the RCB players rejoiced on the field. Photos and videos of Anushka’s celebration have flooded the internet. One particularly heartwarming image shows her standing, eyes sparkling, as she claps and laughs with pure joy. Another viral moment captured Anushka hugging a friend, both of them radiating happiness and excitement. These candid snapshots of her emotional support have left fans absolutely smitten.
Adding to the touching scenes, Virat Kohli was spotted gesturing “one more to go” toward Anushka from the field, signaling his focus on winning the final. Fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry and her evident pride in his achievement.
Social media has been abuzz with reactions. “Can we unanimously crown Anushka Sharma the lucky charm of RCB?” read one fan tweet. Another said, “The glow on Anushka Sharma’s face after RCB reached the final is priceless.” Fans across the country are praising her passionate support and calling her presence a symbol of strength and positivity for the team.
With the final just around the corner, all eyes are now on RCB—and Anushka’s inspiring cheers remain one of the tournament’s most talked-about highlights.