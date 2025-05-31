Sudha Reddy makes history as Miss World’s first-ever global ambassador

Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization, expressed her admiration for her commitment and leadership, stating, “Mrs. Sudha Reddy embodies the spirit of Beauty with a Purpose. Her compassion and dedication to humanity will help inspire the next generation and fuel impactful change across continents.”

The announcement arrives at a particularly meaningful time, as Miss World makes its grand return to India after nearly 30 years. Hyderabad will play host to delegates from over 100 nations, re-establishing India as a global hub of culture, beauty, and purpose. This international spotlight further emphasizes India’s growing influence on the world stage.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy is the Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and the visionary behind the Sudha Reddy Foundation, which focuses on equitable development through health, education, and women-centric initiatives. Her philanthropic reach extends globally, with partnerships alongside UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation. She is also a familiar figure at prestigious events such as the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the upcoming Paris Olympics.

With this new role, Mrs. Sudha Reddy not only elevates India’s presence on the global philanthropic map but also reinforces the Miss World Organization’s evolving commitment to service, inclusion, and empowerment.