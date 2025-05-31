Sudha Reddy makes history as Miss World’s first-ever global ambassador

In a landmark moment for both India and the global pageant world, the Miss World Organization has named Sudha Reddy—the influential Indian philanthropist and business leader as its inaugural Global Ambassador. This historic announcement precedes the highly anticipated 72nd Miss World Grand Finale and marks a transformative step in the pageant’s journey toward deeper social impact and global engagement.
Sudha Reddy, widely known for her philanthropic vision and leadership, will now serve as the face of Beauty with a Purpose, Miss World’s humanitarian initiative founded in 1972. The foundation is dedicated to causes such as children’s health, education, women’s empowerment, and disaster relief. As Global Ambassador, Sudha Reddy will champion these causes worldwide, amplifying community-driven work and advocating for positive change. She will also be a member of the prestigious international jury at the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale.
“I am truly humbled and honoured to be entrusted with this global role. This platform presents an incredible opportunity to uplift the voices of the unheard, promote inclusive progress, and help create a world where every woman and child can thrive," shared Mrs Sudha Reddy.
Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization, expressed her admiration for her commitment and leadership, stating, “Mrs. Sudha Reddy embodies the spirit of Beauty with a Purpose. Her compassion and dedication to humanity will help inspire the next generation and fuel impactful change across continents.”
The announcement arrives at a particularly meaningful time, as Miss World makes its grand return to India after nearly 30 years. Hyderabad will play host to delegates from over 100 nations, re-establishing India as a global hub of culture, beauty, and purpose. This international spotlight further emphasizes India’s growing influence on the world stage.
Who is Sudha Reddy?
Sudha Reddy is the Director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and the visionary behind the Sudha Reddy Foundation, which focuses on equitable development through health, education, and women-centric initiatives. Her philanthropic reach extends globally, with partnerships alongside UNICEF and the Global Gift Foundation. She is also a familiar figure at prestigious events such as the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and the upcoming Paris Olympics.
With this new role, Mrs. Sudha Reddy not only elevates India’s presence on the global philanthropic map but also reinforces the Miss World Organization’s evolving commitment to service, inclusion, and empowerment.