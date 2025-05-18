Feeding Miss World: Taking a culinary peek

In India’s most hospitable city, Hyderabad, food is always on people’s minds — especially when international guests arrive. With the 72nd Miss World contestants residing at Trident, Hyderabad, curiosity is naturally piqued — ‘What are these beauty queens eating? What’s on their plates?’

To answer these questions, CE sat down with sous chefs Priyanka Bhardwaj and Udai Handa of Trident Hyderabad, who offered an inside look into the culinary experience crafted especially for the contestants.

Thoughtful preparation and global palates

Speaking about the preparation and effort that went into designing the menu, Chef Priyanka Bhardwaj shares, “It was a rigorous exercise. The credit really goes to our enthusiastic team of chefs. This wasn’t just a top-down approach — everyone participated in the conceptualisation of the buffet. We dove deep into researching which countries the contestants were from and what cuisines they might prefer. Initially, we were excited to serve a lot of Indian food, but we quickly realised it’s not about what we like — it’s about what they would want to eat. That shifted our focus to creating a more internationally inclusive menu.”

The team even consulted their sister hotels to incorporate dishes beyond their in-house specialties. Chef Udai Handa brought in his expertise to enrich the menu with a wider range of Asian flavours.

“We also observed what guests were eating and adjusted the offerings in real time,” adds Priyanka. “If spice tolerance was low, we adapted marinades to make them milder. We’ve been serving fixed menus but are also accommodating individual requests. That’s something I’m particularly proud of,” the chef expresses.

Prioritising health and cultural touchpoints

Health and well-being were key factors in menu planning. “Health was front and centre in our planning, especially for welcome amenities. Every contestant is on a specific diet, so we curated thoughtful items — chocolate bars filled with gulkand, homemade granola, sesame chikki, and putarekulu, a delicacy that represents the culinary heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We also include fox nuts and energising snacks, detox waters, and coolers to keep the contestants refreshed,” Chef Priyanka highlights. These small touches reflect the essence of Indian hospitality — honouring tradition while being mindful of modern dietary needs.

Conscious cooking

On food sensitivities, Chef Priyanka reassures, “At Trident, all our menus are created with allergen-conscious options by default. For the Miss World event, we were even more cautious. We reduced the use of dairy, ghee, and butter, toned down spices and fats, and offered our own range of breads using coarse grains like ragi. At Kanak, one of our restaurants, we even have our own grain mill and cold-press oil extractor. So, if someone asks for something like pumpkin seed oil, we make it fresh.”

This level of dedication not only ensures safety but enhances the culinary experience for a diverse group of guests.

Pride in execution

Speaking about the challenges and rewards, she says, “It takes time to execute these ideas, but from within, it’s so rewarding. It never feels taxing. Serving guests something special, receiving feedback, and being part of a global event — it gives us pride and a sense of purpose.”

Even as they cater to international tastes, they haven’t forgotten local flavours. “Some of our menus include Telangana classics like pulusu and vepudu. We’ve had to dial down the spice levels, but we still try to give a taste of our regional specialities,” she adds.

Chef Udai Handa, meanwhile, has been focusing on showcasing a curated selection of Asian dishes. “We’re catering to an international audience — some of the most elegant people on the planet — so why not introduce dishes from Asia? From Japan and Thailand, we’ve brought classics like teriyaki and teppanyaki, and a variety of crackers and rolls. If guests enjoy these, I’d love to take them further and present something outside their comfort zone,” he says, adding, “We’ve had an incredible response so far. Many guests have praised our team and the food. That’s the most satisfying part of the job.”

This culinary collaboration at Trident Hyderabad is not just about serving food — it’s about creating a cultural experience. With attention to health, flavour, heritage, and individual preferences, the chefs are making sure the Miss World contestants feel at home — no matter where they’re from.

(Story by Shreya Veronica)