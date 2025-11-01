William and Kate win privacy case against French magazine over family holiday photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have won a legal case against a French magazine that published photos of the couple and their children on a skiing holiday, the royals’ office said Thursday.

William and Kate win privacy case against Paris Match

William and Kate took action against Paris Match after it ran photos in April of them and their children George, Charlotte and Louis on a break in the French Alps. They were shown on the slopes and relaxing on a chalet balcony.

The latest edition of Paris Match includes a notice saying that a judge at the Nanterre Judicial Court had found that the images and an accompanying article “had infringed the respect due to their private life and the rights the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have on their image.”

The couple’s Kensington Palace office said the magazine had published “a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday.”