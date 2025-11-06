Zubeen Garg death case: Assam CIC resigns after RTI applications on his arrested brother

Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his post after a series of Right to Information (RTI) applications were reportedly filed seeking details linked to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the key organisers of the music event where singer Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform before his death.

Here's the latest update on the Zubeen Garg death case

Mahanta tendered his resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

His decision comes amid an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the popular singer, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's cousin and Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, two members of his band, Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, and two private security staff, identified as Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All seven are currently in judicial custody till November 11.

In a detailed Facebook statement, Bhaskar Mahanta said his resignation was guided by "conscience and fairness".