Zubeen Garg death case: Singer’s former manager appears before SIT

Nearly 50 days after the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg, his former longtime manager, Tarsame Mittal, appeared before the CID in Guwahati on Friday to record his statement.

Here’s the latest update on the Zubeen Garg death case

Tarsame was summoned as part of the ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the artiste's death, in which the state-government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been interrogating several individuals connected to Zubeen’s professional circle.

These questioning sessions were reportedly examining potential financial and managerial irregularities that came to light after Zubeen’s demise.

Tarsame, who had managed Zube’ens professional affairs for a long period, was replaced by Siddharth Sharma, who is currently in judicial custody.

Significantly, investigators say Sharma entered Zubeen’s management fold through a recommendation from Tarsame, and that the two shared a close professional relationship - a connection that may yield key insights into the financial dealings under investigation.

On September 19, Zubeen died in Singapore while on a visit as brand ambassador for the North East India Festival.