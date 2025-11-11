Bollywood bids emotional farewell to Sulakshana Pandit

The film and music fraternity gathered on Monday at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu to pay their last respects to Sulakshana Pandit, the veteran actress and singer, who died on November 6 at the age of 71. The prayer meet was a subdued and personal affair with family, friends and colleagues recalling the multifaceted artiste known for her melodic voice and evergreen roles in the films of the 1970s.

All about Sulakshana Pandit’s prayer meet

The air was filled with respect as members of the Pandit family, including composers Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, and actress-singer Vijayta Pandit, welcomed guests. Lalit Pandit spoke to well-wishers, composed yet visibly emotional; Vijayta, seen with folded hands, thanked people for coming.

Several stalwarts from the industry attended the gathering. Veteran actor Jeetendra, who had worked with many of Sulakshana’s contemporaries, arrived quietly. Actors Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger Shroff too paid their tributes. Singers Udit Narayan and Javed Ali, composer Avitesh Shrivastava, and actress-singer Padmini Kolhapure showed up on behalf of the music world. Actor Mukesh Rishi and Ranjeet were among those who offered condolences.