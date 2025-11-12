Kris Jenner removes Meghan-Harry's pictures from 70th birthday bash album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had arrived in style at Kris Jenner's birthday party that took place in Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $175 million Beverly Hills mansion. Meghan wore a fitted black wrap dress while the Prince wore a classic black tuxedo.

While they looked happy in the pictures that were circulating on social media, fans have been speculating the reason behind the sudden disappearance of the pictures from the birthday posts.

A source close to the royal couple has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had asked for the pictures to be removed from social media and were reportedly displeased that the pictures had been posted on a public platform without their consent or approval, given that they have a controlled public presence.

The source further said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "were polite but firm — nothing goes online without their sign-off" and claimed that the two had "built their brand on control, and they weren’t about to let a Kardashian post ruin that".

Meanwhile, as deliberations carry on, fans had a thing or two to say in the comments of the birthday posts after they noticed that the pictures had been removed.

"Wait, where did the not Duchess of Sussex go??", wrote one user. "She deleted the photos with her in them… Wonder why", wrote another.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian or the royals have not yet commented on the matter.