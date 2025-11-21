Gary Mounfield, former Stone Roses bassist, has died at 63

Gary Mounfield, the former bass player of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream, two of the most influential British rock bands of the past four decades, has died. He was 63.

Gary Mounfield passes away

His former Stone Roses bandmate, Ian Brown, confirmed the death of Gary, who was better known by his fans as Mani, on Thursday on social media — “rest in peace Mani,” he said, alongside a kiss symbol.

Gary was part of The Stone Roses’ classic lineup alongside singer Brown, guitarist John Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren during their 1989 self-titled classic debut album, which featured hits such as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection.

The album heralded a new sound in British music as the 1980s drew to a close, mixing classic rock rifts with dance music. Hailing from Manchester, the band augured in the “Madchester” sound that dominated the early 1990s and laid the foundations for the ensuing “Britpop” phenomenon with the likes of Blur, Oasis and Pulp.

He was also part of the band during the less well-received second album Second Coming in 1994.

After The Stone Roses breakup in 1996, citing musical differences, Mani joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point, released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski. Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with the band.