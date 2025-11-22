Maya Hawke reveals she wants to work on projects that bring Hollywood and Bollywood together

Hollywood actress Maya Hawke revealed that she wishes to work on projects that bring Hollywood and Bollywood together.

Maya Hawke opens up about working in Bollywood

Opening up about the Indian film industry, the Stranger Things actress shared that it has always bothered her how distant Hollywood and Bollywood are, and wants the two industries to come together more often.

Speaking with a media portal, Maya said that it would be an amazing experience to work with Bollywood stars, as she believes they do some amazing work.

Sharing her views on the Indian film industry, Maya stated, “The Indian film world is so expansive, incredible and gorgeous. It’s always sad to me how separate Hollywood and Bollywood are, and that the two don’t integrate more. I would love to do something that brings those two worlds together."

"It would be an incredible experience and I would feel so honoured to work with people who make those films, because they do such gorgeous work," she added.