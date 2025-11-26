Kapil Sharma reveals shooting outside his Vancouver cafe was taken up in Canadian Parliament

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Kapil Sharma has broken his silence on the firing outside his cafe in Canada that took place earlier this year. On Wednesday, the comedian attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 where he spoke at length about the attack.

Kapil Sharma opens up on shooting outside his Vancouver cafe

Talking about the gunfire, he told the media stationed at the venue, “It happened in Vancouver, Canada, and I think they fired three times. I feel the police may not have the power to intervene there. But after that, when this case happened, it went to the federal government, like our central government, and it was discussed in the Parliament of Canada.”

He further mentioned, “So, I think we don't understand the story behind what God does. But I got a call from a lot of people, that there was already a lot going on there. But it was fired at your cafe, it became news. So now, the police there, the law and order there, they are moving towards improving things there. I never feel unsafe in Mumbai and in my country. Those guys don't have police like Mumbai.”