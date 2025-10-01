5 superhero roles Shah Rukh Khan would be perfect in

Bollywood’s King Khan has been a master of reinventing himself, from romantic hero to brooding anti-hero to action hero. Although he’s already tested the superhero waters with Ra.One, the world remains in suspense for the ideal cape to find its way around his shoulders. Armed with his unparalleled charisma and acting skills, here are five superhero roles we feel he’d be ideal for.
He’s quick-witted, he's a billionaire philanthropist and he's fond of dramatic entrances. The similarities between Tony Stark and SRK's movie persona are unmistakeable. Shah Rukh Khan might be able to add his own Indian twist to the character, mixing Stark's tech expertise with his own unique charm and emotional resonance. And he's got the comedy timing, too.
As the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange is a man of vast intelligence, arrogance and a path of great humility. These are all aspects of SRK's acting range. He could bring to life the brilliant but broken surgeon with ease, and his screen presence would make him an intriguing Master of the Mystic Arts. The special effects and sweeping scope of a Doctor Strange movie would also be an ideal match for a performer of his stature.
Professor Charles Xavier is a character of wisdom, serenity and forceful mental presence. Though some may not envision SRK in a less flashy role, his work in movies such as Swades and My Name Is Khan demonstrates he has the ability to bring a rich, emotionally nuanced performance. He might just pull off the mentor character with an air of dignified authority that would be extremely effective.
Tom Hiddleston himself proposed that Shah Rukh Khan would be an excellent Loki variant. The God of Mischief is an actor's role all about theatricality, vulnerability and a devilish glint. Khan, used to playing charismatic villains and anti-heroes, might bring something new to the part, playing on the character's double nature with both menace and pathos.
The Dark Knight is a classic hero characterised by his troubled persona, dark history and dogged commitment to justice. SRK's ability to play intense, serious characters from his early days in movies such as Baazigar and Darr is enough evidence that he can deliver Bruce Wayne's tortured character. He would also be able to convincingly perform the billionaire playboy exterior, thereby being an ideal candidate for this dual role.