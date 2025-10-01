5 superhero roles Shah Rukh Khan would be perfect in

Bollywood’s King Khan has been a master of reinventing himself, from romantic hero to brooding anti-hero to action hero. Although he’s already tested the superhero waters with Ra.One, the world remains in suspense for the ideal cape to find its way around his shoulders. Armed with his unparalleled charisma and acting skills, here are five superhero roles we feel he’d be ideal for.

Iron Man

He’s quick-witted, he's a billionaire philanthropist and he's fond of dramatic entrances. The similarities between Tony Stark and SRK's movie persona are unmistakeable. Shah Rukh Khan might be able to add his own Indian twist to the character, mixing Stark's tech expertise with his own unique charm and emotional resonance. And he's got the comedy timing, too.

Doctor Strange

As the Sorcerer Supreme, Stephen Strange is a man of vast intelligence, arrogance and a path of great humility. These are all aspects of SRK's acting range. He could bring to life the brilliant but broken surgeon with ease, and his screen presence would make him an intriguing Master of the Mystic Arts. The special effects and sweeping scope of a Doctor Strange movie would also be an ideal match for a performer of his stature.