Did Durga Puja shape up the performing artiste in Satakshi Nandy?

With Durga Puja, not only does the excitement of going out, eating or meeting friends increase, the idea of wearing beautiful clothes fill up the mind for the longest. When asked about the same Satakshi mentions, “Honestly, I don’t remember when was the last time I bought clothes for Puja. Up until my teens, it used to be anything that was in the trend like bell bottom jeans or stone work because things were very retro. Plus if there were friends who got a certain kind of clothes that caught my eye, I would have liked to have a similar piece for myself too. But with time, the fascination towards buying new clothes disappeared and I discovered a lot of Ma’s old sarees. My habit of wearing saree actually started from Durga Puja. Now it has come down to being comfortable in what you wear.”

Before signing off we asked her for a sneak peek of her Durga Puja plans for the year and she responded, “I have never had to make any plans during Puja. But somehow or the other on all five days I am doing something.”