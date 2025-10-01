Durga Puja 2025: Hiya Chatterjee speaks about her love for fashion during Durga Puja

When we asked Hiya to take us through her most cherished Durga Puja memories she mentioned, “It’s always been my mum (Mohua Chatterjee), grandmother and me going out for pandal hopping. This was a Puja tradition of sorts. Then friends used to come over for at least two out of the five days for house parties.”

So how does Durga Puja look like today we ask, she says, “No matter how busy I am, I will of course go out during the Pujas. Most of my friends are coming down during the festival. That’s what I am really looking forward to. We have decided to meet up. There are cafes which we want to explore together.”

She contemplates further, “As we are growing up, I realise that these moments are very special. Earlier it was taken for granted. But since today everyone is busy with their lives, studying or working outside the city, the opportunity to meet friends is very less. And of course the sound of Dhaak makes the city extra special. I am looking forward to spending time with the family, giving anjali together, sitting at a pandal.”