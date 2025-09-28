Durga Puja 2025: Exploring the timeless bhog served at 4 aristocratic 'bonedi' households

The 333-year-old Puja here began when Keshab Chandra Sen got a divine vision. The house itself reflects a tapestry of styles — Islamic arches, Gothic lines, and Italian flourishes. Within the confines of the red walls, bhog becomes a meditation. In the earlier years, ma was offered a dish of salty rice and wild vegetables from the adjoining forest. With the passage of time, the offerings have become richer and more varied, but the devotion remains the same.

Puja mornings begin with raw milk, luchi, and aloo tarkari, while afternoons are all about khichuri, panch bhaja, chanar kalia, chutneys, payesh, rasogolla, pan tua, khejur, and mango chutney. The jewel of Harakutir’s bhog is Chandoni kheer (the colour of the kheer is exactly like sandalwood), a Dashami speciality, which is slow-cooked until the milk thickens with cane jaggery, saffron, and nuts, served at the end of the meal.

Strict silence prevails during the prepa ration of the bhog. “When ma’s bhog is being prepared, the doors are closed, no one utters a word,” says Archisman Ray-Banerjee, a family member. The men of the family take charge in the kitchen for bhog preparation, and the house serves about 300–400 people during these auspicious days.