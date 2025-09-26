Durga Puja 2025: How have Kolkata fine diners geared up?

Durga Puja is here, and petpujo (eating good food) is a must. Be it pre or post pandal hopping or just dressing up to go, meet friends and enjoy good food, we often keep a look out on both budget friendly cafes as well as fine diners to treat ourselves. This week we bring to you what the diners in the prime city hotels have to offer.
If you want to sit down comfortably and enjoy the various flavours of Bengali cuisine then Sonargaon at Taj Bengal introduces the festive special thalis that you should not miss. The Mahabhoj Aamish thali includes Radhuni Murgi, Gota Mashlar Khashir Mangsho, Doi Katla, Macher Matha Diye Moong Dal, while the Mahabhoj Seafood Thali includes Kashundi Macher Cutlet, Chingri Malai Curry, Chitol Macher Peti and the Mahabhoj Niramish thali has Phoolkopi Roast, Lalsaag Bodi Chorchori, Bhaja Sona Moong Dal among its contents. Available between Sep 28 to Oct 2 for lunch and dinner at Rs 3450 + per person.
Remembering the Zamindari -style food, the Bonedi Barir Bhoj at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport brings a grand buffet menu at Social Kitchen. Celebrating traditional Bengali cuisine, the menu comprises Phuchka-r songge Anarosh-er Tok-Jhal-Misty Jol, Thakur Barir Mach Bora and Murgi-ar-Kolmi saag-er Phuluri, Chhanar Dhakai Korma, Sorshe Bhapa Mach and Gangarampur er Kheer Doi among many others. Many of the items on the menu are dedicated to the patriots of Bengal like Bagha Jatin’s favourite Lal Mangsher Jhol or Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s favourite Aam-o-Narkel er Misti Sorbot. From Sep 28 - Oct 1 for lunch and dinner at Rs 1666+ per person.
If you plan to immerse yourself in authentic Bengali food, from starters to mains and regional desserts, then head over to The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata which is hosting Sharodiya Mohabhoj at Alfresco for the regular lunch and dinner timings. But wait, for all the pandal hoppers who get hungry around midnight, the feast is open between 1 am and 3 am. From Sep 28 - Oct 2 for lunch, dinner, and midnight at Rs 1299+ onwards.
Let Kebab-e-que at The Astor Kolkata book one of your dates between Panchami and Dashami with its Durga Puja Special buffet for lunch or dinner. This year, the curation includes a trip down memory lane with home-cooked feasts that would remind you of ‘ ghar ka khana’. Check out items like Kaffir Lime Pora Anarash ar Aada Diye Sorbot, Murgh Kasuri Tikka, Ambala Paneer Tikka, and more. Available at Rs 1699 per person.
Durga Puja is no longer limited to the borders of Bengal or India. It is celebrated with much grandeur throughout the Indian diaspora all across the globe. Keeping this fusion in mind, YAYAvar in Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata has come up with the Pujor Pothik Mahabhoj, which comprises both Bengali cuisines and global flavours, and live counters. Savour dishes like Murgh Shorba, Khow Suey, Veg Minestrone, Bhetki Macher Chop, Tandoori Chicken Tikka, Hara Bhara Kebab, Basanti Pulao, quintessential Aloo Jhuri Bhaja, Kung Pao Chicken, Thai Red Curry, Massaman Veg, Eggplant Parmigiano, Jacket Potato with Sour Cream, Kheer Kadam, Lyangcha, Pantua, Mihidana, and much more. Available from Sept 27- Oct 2 at 1299+ onwards for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Don't miss out on the grand Durga Puja buffet spread by Sarovar Portico Kolkata Rajarhat, for lunch and dinner. The Pujor Mahabhoj buffet brings together timeless charm and nostalgia in every grain. Right from Shahebder Gondhoraj Jhol and Mayer Aam Pora Sharbat to Tangra Much Muche, Chatu Babu Latu Babur Priyo Lal Chop or Mullik Barir Doi Katla; the items and their names reflect iconic legends and their favourites. Available between Sept 27 to Oct 1 for Rs 1299+ per person.
This pioneer Bengali fine diner is back with its Durga Puja special menus. The Mahabhoj thali consists of classic dishes like Tomato Badam Aloor Dum, Guru Barir Mochar Ghanto and more.The non vegetarian Bhuribhoj and Rajbhoj thali includes the likes of Kolkatar Kosha Mangsho, Kaju Kismis Polao, Tawai Pora Bhetki Paturi and more. While you can savour the Thalis and a la carte at Aheli, Peerless Hotel Kolkata and Sarat Bose Road, the buffet is available at Axis Mall outlet. Available between Sept 27 and Oct 2 at Rs 1195+ per person.
One of the city’s finest fine dining experiences is all set to bring out its Durga Puja Special extravaganza. Check out the culinary treat offered by JW Kitchen at JW Marriott Kolkata, which churns out dishes like Shorshe Ilish, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhuna Khichuri, and more. Alongside the mains, you can also enjoy live counters with unlimited phuchka, rolls, jhaal muri, kebabs, and more. And don't forget the ambiance also treats you to soulful live music. Available between Sep 27 and Oct 2 at Rs 2550+ per person
You have visited the Goddess through pandal hopping on land, now visit her on the river Ganga, where she is stationed on the Barge Company for the Durga Puja. Experience a festival like never before on the rivers with a Grand Mahabhoj with vegetarian and non-vegetarian inclusions. Apart from regular lunch and dinner, there is high tea as well. Experience every ritual up close and personal from Pujo on the Barge from Sep 27 to Oct 2 at Rs 1899+ onwards per person.
Make this Durga Puja special by eating your hearts out at the Sharadiya Somahar buffet at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata for a celebration of flavours, festivity, and togetherness. Relish a thoughtfully curated spread that beautifully blends traditional flavours, novel culinary creations, and global cuisine, boasting of dishes like Lahsooni Chicken Kebab, Chilli Basil Fish, Coconut Broth with Chicken, Mutton Rezala, Golbarir Kosha Mangsho, Mutton Biryani, Mapo Tofu with Pak Choy, Indonesian Rendang Curry and a lot more. Available on September 27 to October 2. 12.30 pm to 4.30pm | 7 pm to 11.30 pm at Rs 2499+
The Park Kolkata invites guests to indulge in Mahabhoj - a grand buffet lunch that celebrates Bengal’s rich culinary heritage with a festive twist. From the traditional Bhaja station to signature dishes like Sutanutir Chingri Malai Curry and Dhakai Kosha Mangsho, paired with desserts such as Baked Mihidana and Gobindo Bhog Payesh, the spread brings together nostalgia and festive cheer. Set at the elegant Rosewood Banquet, the buffet promises a truly celebratory experience. Available between September 29 and October 1, 11 am to 4 pm at Rs 1599+ (early bird).
This Durga Puja, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have a lot to offer. Firstly, Sonar Mahabhoj at Pala, ITC Sonar is the highlight of the festivities offering a lavish buffet of authentic Bengali cuisine. Enjoy dishes crafted from age-old recipes alongside live musical performances. Available on September 29 to October 1 for lunch and dinner, 1 to 4 pm and 7 to 11.30 pm at Rs 2,250+. Along with these, the regular grand buffet options at Eden Pavilion and Grand Market Pavilion, and various niche cuisines of Italian, North-Western Frontier Province, Pan Asian, all will be available at their different fine diners.
Indulge in a grand feast at Newtown's Pride Plaza with their Sharod Utsaber Sabeki Shaad, featuring traditional and fusion Bengali dishes like Kochu Shaak er chop, Shukto Croquette, Murgh bhrta shots to Posto beguner salad, village style mete chorchori, radhuni diye murgir jhol, Payesh brulee cups, kanchalonka roshogollo and lot more. Available from September 26 to October 2, lunch and dinner at Rs 1696+.