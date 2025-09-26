Durga Puja 2025: How have Kolkata fine diners geared up?

You have visited the Goddess through pandal hopping on land, now visit her on the river Ganga, where she is stationed on the Barge Company for the Durga Puja. Experience a festival like never before on the rivers with a Grand Mahabhoj with vegetarian and non-vegetarian inclusions. Apart from regular lunch and dinner, there is high tea as well. Experience every ritual up close and personal from Pujo on the Barge from Sep 27 to Oct 2 at Rs 1899+ onwards per person.