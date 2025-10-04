Hrithik Roshan drops cryptic note about War 2 shoot; 'this is too easy...'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan broke the ice for the first after his film War 2 received mixed reviews from audience. He took to his Instagram reflecting on his experience on shooting War 2. His cryptic note has sparked curiosity among fans. The actor posted a series of photos and opened up about his emotional and mental state during the filming of war 2.
War 2 was directed by Ayan Mukerji and the actor shared BTS photos from the opening action sequence. He captioned, "Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy (sic)." He further wrote, "Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home. And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director, Ayaan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set. Everything seemed so perfect. Like it's meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right. Which Of course I did (sic)."
"But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out. This is too easy... I know this too well. And another that said I deserve it, every film doesn't have to be a torture and trauma and an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Just relax. #war2 #kabir (sic)," the actor added.
Check out his post here:
The tone of the post was introspective. His post struck a deep note with his ever-evolving relationship with his craft. Fans were quick to notice the note as Hrithik's deep dedication towards his craft despite his huge stardom.
The film War 2 was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film featured actors Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola and others in key roles. The movie released on August 14, 2025 in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. War 2 did not do well on the box office as per its expectations.
