Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan opens up about fitness, cheat days during festivals and more
The charming and dashing Kartik Aaryan was recently in Kolkata for a campaign. In a candid chat with Indulge, the actor speaks about fitness, festive fun, and more.
What brings you to Kolkata this time?
I’m excited to be here for Skecher’s store launch and walkathon, where we will be covering almost 1,000 km in three days.
Tell us about your fitness regimen.
I was not very strict or disciplined before I worked on Chandu Champion. For the film, I had to do extreme workouts along with activities like boxing, swimming etc. Due to this, my attention shifted quite a bit toward fitness. Since then, I have been trying to be as fit as I can. I think I have gained a lot of insight into my calorie intake and burnout.
As an actor, when you go through different fitness regimens, does fitness fatigue set in?
No, I really enjoy it. I am someone who has always been into sports like football and tennis. You just have to mix it up sometimes or just try different routines, so that you get to do something new, and it doesn’t become like doing the same thing every day. It shocks your body in a way and gives you great results.
During festivities, one can’t adhere to routines. What tips would you like to give for that?
During the festive season, one has to forgo the fitness routine completely. I keep the last two days as my cheat days. And I completely utilise my cheat days. Also, if a festival is for eight or nine days, you cannot have a cheat day on every day of the festival. In that case, the entire regimen goes for a toss. So, I suggest that if you want to keep cheat days, then keep them on the last two days. During festivals, people like meeting friends and relatives, and of course, food naturally becomes an integral part of it. So, don’t think much. Follow whatever you can.
Has your pet Katori run away grabbing your shoe and made you run after her?
She does it every day. And now she knows that she will be given something to give back the shoes. It has become very transactional.
How important is community fitness for individual fitness?
I think it’s very important, and mostly it is fun. Sometimes when you walk alone, it gets boring. But when you do it in a community, it makes a difference.
If someone steps into your shoes, what is the legacy you would want them to follow?
Concentrate on your goals and aims, and be the hardest worker in the room.
