Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan opens up about fitness, cheat days during festivals and more

During the festive season, one has to forgo the fitness routine completely. I keep the last two days as my cheat days. And I completely utilise my cheat days. Also, if a festival is for eight or nine days, you cannot have a cheat day on every day of the festival. In that case, the entire regimen goes for a toss. So, I suggest that if you want to keep cheat days, then keep them on the last two days. During festivals, people like meeting friends and relatives, and of course, food naturally becomes an integral part of it. So, don’t think much. Follow whatever you can.