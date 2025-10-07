Jennifer Lopez and ex Ben Affleck's shock reunion on red carpet surprises fans

The former couple's shock reunion follows their divorce in 2025 after a dramatic relationship. The two had first began dating after they met in 2002 and were engaged. However, their engagement came to an end in 2004 and went ahead their own way.

Their romance had a second life in 2021, after which they finally got married in 2022. Their married life was short lived and they finalised their divorce this year in January.

At the premiere, the two seemed happy to see each other and gladly posed for pictures. Talking about the Kiss of the Spider Woman on the same day during a television appearance, JLo said, "If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit".

"It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives. Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well", the actor added.

Kiss of the Spider Woman has been written and directed by Bill Condon. The movie has been co-produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artist Equity production company.