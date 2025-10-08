Delhi High Court issues summons to Netflix, SRK’s company in Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Netflix owned by Shah Rukh Khan, with regards to the civil defamation suit filed by IRS officer, Sameer Wankhede. The suit was instituted on October 8, 2025.

Here’s the latest update on Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit

Sameer has alleged defamation in a malicious content published and circulated through the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which has gravely tarnished the reputation, dignity, and public image of Sameer and his family.

The issuance of summons reflects the Court’s prima facie satisfaction that the allegations warrant judicial examination. The next date of hearing has been fixed, and the proceedings will continue in accordance with law. In the earlier hearing the Court had questioned Wankhede as to how the suit was maintainable in Delhi and asked him to amend his plaint disclosing appropriate reasons.

The lawsuit names Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and John Doe as defendants.