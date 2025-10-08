Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP and Zubeen’s cousin, sent to seven days police custody

Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP and cousin of Zubeen Garg, was sent to seven days police custody following his arrest on Wednesday in connection with the death of the singer.

All about the Zubeen Gard death case yet

Sandipan Garg was also present in the yacht party in Singapore on September 19 where the music maestro tragically passed away while swimming in the sea. Zubeen Garg travelled to Singapore to attend northeast India music festival and Sandipan Garg also went with him to enjoy the programme.

Earlier, Sandipan Garg was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Zubeen Garg for the last one week. Sandipan Garg was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Kamrup district and the court sentenced him to seven days police custody.

The SIT, led by CID Special DGP M. P. Gupta told reporters, "We demanded 14 days police custody of Sandipan Garg; however, the Court granted seven days of custody. As the probe is ongoing, I can not reveal more details of Garg’s arrest."