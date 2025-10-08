Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 following road accident

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died at the age of 35, after sustaining injuries in a road accident last month. The sudden death on Wednesday morning has shocked the music and film fraternity and spurred an outpouring of grief from the public and celebrities.

Rajvir Jawanda passes away at 35

Rajvir met with a serious motorcycle accident on September 27 along the road near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after his high-performance 1300 cc motorcycle hit stray cattle that had suddenly come onto the road. The singer had severe spinal and head injuries and was rushed to hospital straight away. He was subsequently transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and spent more than ten days on extended ventilator support with doctors noting ‘minimal brain activity.’ He died in the morning of October 8.

In a tragic twist, reports have shown that Jawanda’s wife was said to have pleaded with him not to ride his motorcycle to the trip, a last conversation now etched as a poignant memory for his family.