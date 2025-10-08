Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 following road accident

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda died at the age of 35, after sustaining injuries in a road accident last month. The sudden death on Wednesday morning has shocked the music and film fraternity and spurred an outpouring of grief from the public and celebrities.
Rajvir met with a serious motorcycle accident on September 27 along the road near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, after his high-performance 1300 cc motorcycle hit stray cattle that had suddenly come onto the road. The singer had severe spinal and head injuries and was rushed to hospital straight away. He was subsequently transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and spent more than ten days on extended ventilator support with doctors noting ‘minimal brain activity.’ He died in the morning of October 8.
In a tragic twist, reports have shown that Jawanda’s wife was said to have pleaded with him not to ride his motorcycle to the trip, a last conversation now etched as a poignant memory for his family.
Tributes poured in across all walks of life. Actor Neeru Bajwa posted on Instagram, “Gone too soon.” Politicians also extended their condolences. Punjab Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition Partao Singh Bajwa expressed his sadness on X, saying, “Your soulful voice and energetic spirit will ring in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir.”
Known for hits like Sardaari, Kangani and Do Ni Sajna, Rajvir Jawanda quickly rose to fame after his 2014 debut single Munda Like Me. He successfully transitioned his career into Punjabi cinema, appearing in films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni. Although he initially wanted to be a police officer, he pursued his love of music, combining folk heritage with modern Punjabi pop in a career spanning less than a decade. His untimely death leaves a gap in the industry and a community struggling to come to terms with shock and grief.