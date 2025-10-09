Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in revenge thriller series Kill Jackie

Oscar-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to appear in Kill Jackie, a thriller series from streaming service Prime Video.

The series, which backed by the streamer in collaboration with Fremantle and Steel Springs, is based on the acclaimed novel The Price You Pay by bestselling author Nick Harkaway.

In the show, Zeta-Jones essays the titular character Jackie Price, an international drug smuggler turned art dealer who embarks on a journey for revenge, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The show will follow Jackie who has “been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years — traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler,” read the plot description.