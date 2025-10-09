Celebrity trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria reveals 3 asanas that keeps Saif Ali Khan fit

Celebrity yoga instructor Rupal Sidhpura Faria has revealed the advanced yoga poses that keeps actor Saif Ali Khan fit and strong even at the age of 55.
“This is how Saif Ali Khan built his strength and agility. I use these yoga poses for my elite celebrity clients – and now you can learn them too," she wrote in an Instagram post. The poses include handstands, backbends and forward folds.
Handstands are an amazing way to strengthens your core and upper body, while enhancing balance and stability. They also work your upper body strength. Moreover, the inverted position of a headstand increases blood flow towards the head, creating a glowing effect on the skin.
Backbend increases spinal flexibility to fix our posture. It also releases stuck energy in our body, such as the knots or butterflies in our stomach, to help us feel free and agile.
Forward fold is the third asana which stretches the back aids in muscle recovery, helps with digestion and enhances flexibility. It works the hamstrings, gluteal muscles and hip flexors.
Some of these poses may seem a bit advanced right off the bat, but anyone can work their way up to these poses with time.
Saif Ali Khan and his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan practice yoga with their children too. They love to follow a fitness regimen together and lead their children with example.
"The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. So we kind of have this where even if we're going to the gym, they kind of tag along with us," Kareena had said in an interview.
The family bonds through fitness activities, and Kareena admitted that the kids enjoy it a lot as well.
