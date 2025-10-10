Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in this much-awaited Bollywood sequel

There’s a lot of shuffling and re-shuffling happening with Dostana 2 since the announcement of the movie was made. As per recent reports, Janhavi Kapoor who was all set to play the lead might be replaced by Pratibha Ranta. Earlier, Kartik Aaryan who was supposed to be one of the main leads was replaced and as per new confirmation, National Award winner Vikrant Massey would be playing one of the leads beside The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame Lakshya.
The original cast was supposed to be Karthik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya when Dostana 2 was announced. However, back in 2021 the movie was shelved for quite some time and Aaryan was no longer said to be a part of it after his fallour with the production house. And now, reports are that Pratibha would also replace Janhvi. It is said that the actor exited keeping in mind her prior commitments and the prolonged delay. There also seems to be no possibility of her return to the project.
Pratibha Ranta came into spotlight with her powerful role in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies and since then there has been no looking back for her. She even portrayed a supporting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi. Janhavi on the other hand has had a series of releases this year. From Param Sundari with Siddarth Malhotra to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. She is even part of Homebound alongside Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter which is selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars.
In the meantime, Vikrant Massey as admitted to Dostana 2 being his first ever collaboration with the Dharma Productions. He also confirmed that the movie is surely happening. Lakshya on the other hand is the only actor still remaining from the original cast announcement.
Dostana 2 is a much awaited reboot of the original movie Dostana, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie not only gave Bollywood its popular song Desi Girl but also gave Chopra that nickname. A massive hit during its time, Dostana ruled the silver screens for its unique storyline and power-packed performances by the actors.
