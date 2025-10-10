Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in this much-awaited Bollywood sequel

In the meantime, Vikrant Massey as admitted to Dostana 2 being his first ever collaboration with the Dharma Productions. He also confirmed that the movie is surely happening. Lakshya on the other hand is the only actor still remaining from the original cast announcement.

Dostana 2 is a much awaited reboot of the original movie Dostana, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie not only gave Bollywood its popular song Desi Girl but also gave Chopra that nickname. A massive hit during its time, Dostana ruled the silver screens for its unique storyline and power-packed performances by the actors.