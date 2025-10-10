Zubeen Garg’s personal bodyguards arrested for having over Rs 1 crore in their bank accounts

Assam came to a standstill when news of singer Zubeen Garg’s death took the world by storm last month. The singer was in Singapore attending a North East festival when news came of his tragic death in the waters. The CM has urged a necessary judicial probe into the same and several reports are emerging every day. As per the latest reports, the police have arrested two of his personal security officers who are said to be involved in a wrongful transaction of almost Rs 1 crore.
Here’s what the investigators have found in Zubeen Garg’s bodyguards
Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were flown immediately to Assam post the tragedy, with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma keeping a close vigil on everything. The city was under state mourning for three days before his remains were finally made one with the earth.
As per recent investigations, there has been a transaction of almost Rs 1 crore in the bank accounts of his bodyguard, Nandeshwar Borah and another person called Paresh Baishya. This transaction has been continuously happening for the last four to five years. What caught the investigator’s eye is the fact that this sum of Rs 70 lakhs in Borah’s account and Rs 45 lakhs in Baishya’s is actually way more than their annual income.
According to a statement issued by The All Assam Lawyers’ Association, it reads, “The death under mysterious circumstances has given rise to suspicion, mystery and a sense of conspiracy. Multiple FIRs have been lodged with the police in different parts of the State. Allowing their conscience to defend the accused will be a historical mistake for the legal fraternity."
Zubeen Garg was known for his social work; the singer would help the underprivileged whenever they required, especially post-pandemic. In fact he and his wife, Garima Saikia, offered to convert a two-storeyed building into a pandemic health care facility which could accommodate around 30 people.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.