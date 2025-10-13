Keira Knightley says she was not aware of JK Rowling’s views on trans

The Pride & Prejudice and Atonement fame star will be portraying the role of Professor Dolores Umbridge who served as the secondary antagonist of the fifth novel, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In the story, she has been sent to Hogwarts by the Ministry of Magic to take power away from Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore. The role was played by Imelda Staunton in the film series.

Rowling’s feud with former Harry Potter star Emma Watson made headlines recently. The author, who has received backlash for her alleged anti-trans views, blasted the actor for talking about her on a podcast.

Keira was last seen in The Woman in Cabin 10, a 2025 psychological thriller film based on a novel by Ruth Ware.