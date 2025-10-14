Do you know Kanye West drives a luxury tank fit for the battlefield?

Kanye West’s taste for extravagant rides has officially entered uncharted territory. The rapper, whose net worth is estimated at around $1 billion, has invested approximately $3.8 million in his vehicle collection alone, according to recent reports. And the not-so-surprising fact is that among these is his newest addition of a Ripsaw EV2 — yep, a literal tank.
Originally built for military use by Howe & Howe, the Ripsaw appears to have rolled straight out of a sci-fi movie. While it’s designed to conquer rugged terrains, this futuristic beast is now part of the rapper’s ever-growing garage, blurring the lines between off-road adventure and high-end luxury. Billed as a “luxury, high-performance, go-fast super tank,” the Ripsaw EV2 is available to private buyers, with a price tag that can soar past $500,000.
The tank isn’t just a massive piece of transportation; it has stellar 600 horsepower with a Duramax diesel engine and can climb up a ridiculous 70-degree grade. The company Ripsaw claims that their tank is the fastest one ever built. What else does a man really need?
Oh, and versions of this vehicle have also starred in blockbuster films like Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious and Mad Max: Fury Road, delivering some of the most epic action scenes on screen.
The rapper’s high-end car collection makes one thing clear — his passion for powerful, unconventional machines far outshines the traditional luxury of Lamborghinis or Rolls-Royces.
His other fascinating beasts involve the Ford Raptors and the Sherp all-terrain vehicles. Sherp vehicles are built for the extreme, from oil fields and rescue missions to the wildest thrill seekers. And for someone like Kanye, the real draw is in the specs: these beasts can scale 3-foot obstacles, conquer 35-degree slopes, float on water, and run for 115 hours without refueling.
