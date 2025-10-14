Do you know Kanye West drives a luxury tank fit for the battlefield?

Kanye West’s taste for extravagant rides has officially entered uncharted territory. The rapper, whose net worth is estimated at around $1 billion, has invested approximately $3.8 million in his vehicle collection alone, according to recent reports. And the not-so-surprising fact is that among these is his newest addition of a Ripsaw EV2 — yep, a literal tank.

Kanye West’s garage just got tactical: Meet his $500K super tank

Originally built for military use by Howe & Howe, the Ripsaw appears to have rolled straight out of a sci-fi movie. While it’s designed to conquer rugged terrains, this futuristic beast is now part of the rapper’s ever-growing garage, blurring the lines between off-road adventure and high-end luxury. Billed as a “luxury, high-performance, go-fast super tank,” the Ripsaw EV2 is available to private buyers, with a price tag that can soar past $500,000.

The tank isn’t just a massive piece of transportation; it has stellar 600 horsepower with a Duramax diesel engine and can climb up a ridiculous 70-degree grade. The company Ripsaw claims that their tank is the fastest one ever built. What else does a man really need?