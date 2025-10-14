Jennifer Aniston opens up on turning down Saturday Night Live

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the “self-righteous attitude” that led her to turn down a coveted spot on the Saturday Night Live cast before her breakout role in Friends.

Did Jennifer Aniston turn down Saturday Night Live?

Speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the 56-year-old actress revealed she was offered a role on the NBC sketch show in the 1990s but expressed reservations to creator Lorne Michaels about the treatment of female cast members.

“I always thought I was such hot s---. The story of that is all very confusing,” Jennifer joked, recalling her meeting with Michaels where she ran into Adam Sandler and David Spade. Her friendship with Sandler, with whom she has since starred in films like Murder Mystery, predates Friends and began when he was close with Charlie Schlatter, her co-star in the short-lived Ferris Bueller’s Day Off TV series.