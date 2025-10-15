EXCL: ‘It’s okay to not be okay all the time,’ says Sara Ali Khan as she champions the cause of mental health

A

Managing stress and pressure in the age of social media can be quite challenging. I view social media as an essential platform that allows me to connect with my audience and gain valuable insights into what resonates with them. Feedback, whether positive or negative, is an opportunity for growth, and I’m always eager to learn from it.

However, dealing with trolling and harsh criticism can be difficult. It’s challenging to face negativity, especially when it feels personal. Over time, I’ve learned to not let these criticisms define my self-worth. Instead, I focus on constructive feedback that can help me improve while setting aside the noise that doesn’t serve me. I recognize that not everyone will appreciate my work, and I’ve come to accept that as part of the journey. I stay grounded and view feedback as a valuable tool for personal growth rather than a source of self-doubt.