EXCL: ‘It’s okay to not be okay all the time,’ says Sara Ali Khan as she champions the cause of mental health
‘There’s real strength in vulnerability—it’s what helps you grow, heal, and find peace.’ says actor Sara Ali Khan as she opens up about prioritising mental health in the fast-paced life that we have today. She talks about what mental health means to her, how she copes up being in a very demanding industry, how she steps back and re-energises herself and who is her guiding light throughout her journey. Sara focuses on how self love isn’t selfish but very much worth your time and effort as she steps in as campaign ambassador for Feel Good with Fiama.
Excerpts:
What does mental well-being mean to you?
It is all about maintaining a holistic balance between my mind, body, and emotions. It’s about taking care of yourself, inside-out through meditation, journaling, therapy, or simply spending quality time with loved ones. I also make it a point to disconnect from social media occasionally, travel, and recharge. These small acts of self-care help me stay grounded and manage stress, especially in an industry that’s always on the go. That’s why being associated with initiatives like Feel Good with Fiama feels so special, it’s a beautiful reminder to pause, reset, and nurture yourself every day. At the end of the day, mental well-being is about staying connected to who you truly are and finding that inner sense of calm and self-worth, no matter what’s happening around you.
Have there been times in your life or career when you felt mentally overwhelmed? How did you cope with those moments?
Of course! The pressure, the pace, and the expectations can sometimes get a bit much. Slowly and gradually, I’ve learned that the only way to cope up, is by making my mental well-being a daily priority. For me, self-care isn’t just a routine, it’s a commitment. I focus on eating balanced, wholesome meals, staying active, and practising mindfulness to stay centered. Pilates, Yoga, meditation, and even mindful eating help me manage stress and feel grounded. But most importantly, I’ve realized that self-love and kindness toward myself make all the difference. When I treat my mind and body with care, everything feels lighter, and I’m able to take on challenges with a lot more clarity and positivity.
How do you deal with the pressures of public scrutiny and social media commentary?
Managing stress and pressure in the age of social media can be quite challenging. I view social media as an essential platform that allows me to connect with my audience and gain valuable insights into what resonates with them. Feedback, whether positive or negative, is an opportunity for growth, and I’m always eager to learn from it.
However, dealing with trolling and harsh criticism can be difficult. It’s challenging to face negativity, especially when it feels personal. Over time, I’ve learned to not let these criticisms define my self-worth. Instead, I focus on constructive feedback that can help me improve while setting aside the noise that doesn’t serve me. I recognize that not everyone will appreciate my work, and I’ve come to accept that as part of the journey. I stay grounded and view feedback as a valuable tool for personal growth rather than a source of self-doubt.
Are there specific habits that have played a role in maintaining your mental health?
Over time, I’ve learned that maintaining my mental health is all about balance. I consciously set boundaries between my professional and personal life, scheduling downtime and making self-care a priority, no matter how busy things get. Taking breaks from social media and creating my own safe space, whether through meditation or travelling away from the city, really helps me recharge. These aren’t escapes from reality but ways to reconnect with myself. And honestly, the joy of bathing plays a big role in lifting my mood. After a long, hectic day, a warm, relaxing bath with the Fiama Moisturising Bars with Japanese Hokkaido Milk feels like a moment of pure calm. Its rich, creamy lather and mood-uplifting fragrance leave my skin soft, and my mind refreshed, helping me return to work with renewed positivity and energy.
Who has been your biggest support system during difficult times?
My mother! Everything I do, whether it’s my styling, film choices, or even the smallest decisions, I always bounce them off her. But the most beautiful part is that she’s never told me what to do; instead, she’s taught me to trust my own conviction. She always says, “As your mother, I can tell you what I think, but you have to listen to yourself.” Whether it’s choosing a film, giving a shot, or even picking the colour of my nail paint, she’s taught me that it should all come from an honest space. That lesson has stayed with me through every high and low, and it’s what truly keeps me grounded.
What would you say to those who might be afraid to speak up about their struggles with anxiety, depression, or stress?
To anyone who’s afraid to speak up about what they’re going through, I’d say please don’t hold it in. Talking about your struggles doesn’t make you weak; it makes you human. Whether it’s confiding in a friend, family member, or seeking professional help, opening is the first step toward healing. Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s necessary. The more we normalize these conversations, the more we remind each other that it’s okay to not be okay all the time. And honestly, there’s real strength in vulnerability—it’s what helps you grow, heal, and find peace. It’s not always easy, and I say that from experience. There have been times when I’ve felt exhausted, anxious, and completely overwhelmed, especially while trying to balance my personal and professional life in the public eye. But over time, I’ve realized the importance of setting boundaries, slowing down, and making myself a priority.
