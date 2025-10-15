Salman Khan turns showstopper for Vikram Phadnis, walks the ramp in black sherwani

Recently, Salman Khan’s “professionalism” was majorly questioned by AG Murugadoss, the director of Sikandar, who blamed Salman for the failure of the movie, especially for always arriving late to sets. Addressing the issue, Salman, while hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, clarified that his delay timings on set would not be due to negligence but because of an injury he had suffered during the shoot of the movie itself.

The director said, “I used to come to set at 9 pm, which is true, but that was because my rib was broken.” He added, “People can say what they want, but I never compromise on my work. If something doesn’t click with the audience, that doesn't mean anyone was unprofessional.”

The actor further revealed that Sikandar was initially a joint collaboration between Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, but both eventually distanced themselves when production issues crippled it. “I still believe in the story and stood by it till the end. I don't regret doing Sikandar. It was an emotional film, and I am proud of it,” he added.