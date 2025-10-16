Oscar-nominated actress Penelope Milford passes away

Penelope Milford, the American film and stage actress who won an Oscar nomination for her 1978 Vietnam war drama performance in Coming Home, is dead. She was 77 years old.

Penelope Milford dies at 77

Penelope died on Tuesday October 14 at an assisted living community in Saugerties New York. Her death was confirmed by her sister Candace Saint though the cause has not been disclosed to the public.

Born Penelope Dale Milford in St Louis Missouri on March 23, 1948 Penelope initially established herself in New York theatre. She featured with Richard Gere in the 1971 off-Broadway production of Long Time Coming and a Long Time Gone and was subsequently nominated for a Drama Desk award for the musical Shenandoah in 1975.