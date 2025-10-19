Kylie Jenner fires back at claims she’s ‘obsessed’ with her younger self

Kylie Jenner has responded to critics who say her new King Kylie campaign reflects an obsession with her teenage years. The 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics has revived the bright pinks, metallic glosses, and heavy liner that defined Jenner’s early aesthetic, and not everyone is impressed.
After the campaign video dropped, comments quickly flooded Instagram and X. Some accused Jenner of “trying to be 17 again”, while others applauded the nostalgia. One user wrote, “She’s reclaiming her story, not repeating it.” Another said, “Marketing genius. The King Kylie era made her a billionaire.”
Jenner herself weighed in, posting that celebrating her past “doesn’t mean I’m stuck in it”. She added that revisiting the look was about honouring the roots of her business and the audience who helped it grow. Her response gathered millions of likes within hours, effectively shifting the narrative in her favour.
Industry analysts have noted that nostalgia marketing remains one of the most effective tools in beauty and fashion, especially when targeting Gen Z and early-millennial consumers who grew up with Kylie’s early brand. Beauty insiders have also pointed out that every major label marks milestones by reviving iconic imagery.
Searches for “King Kylie cosmetics”, “Kylie anniversary collection”, and “Jenner responds to critics” have spiked, and engagement on brand channels has reportedly risen sharply since the controversy.
On Reddit, fans debated whether Jenner’s comeback campaign marks a shift towards personal authenticity. One comment summarised the mood: “She’s finally leaning into who she was instead of pretending it never happened.”
Whether the strategy divides opinion or not, Jenner has once again turned criticism into conversation. In the beauty world, that is often the difference between a campaign that fades and one that dominates the feed.