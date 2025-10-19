Kylie Jenner fires back at claims she’s ‘obsessed’ with her younger self

Kylie Jenner has responded to critics who say her new King Kylie campaign reflects an obsession with her teenage years. The 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics has revived the bright pinks, metallic glosses, and heavy liner that defined Jenner’s early aesthetic, and not everyone is impressed.

After the campaign video dropped, comments quickly flooded Instagram and X. Some accused Jenner of “trying to be 17 again”, while others applauded the nostalgia. One user wrote, “She’s reclaiming her story, not repeating it.” Another said, “Marketing genius. The King Kylie era made her a billionaire.”

Kylie Jenner addresses criticism levelled at her for bringing back King Kylie era

Jenner herself weighed in, posting that celebrating her past “doesn’t mean I’m stuck in it”. She added that revisiting the look was about honouring the roots of her business and the audience who helped it grow. Her response gathered millions of likes within hours, effectively shifting the narrative in her favour.