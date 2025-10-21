French Montana sued for over 1 million dollar over ‘borrowed’ luxury watch

Rapper French Montana has been sued for approximately 1 million dollars by Swiss businessmen as he has been accused of stealing a luxury watch. The complainants claim that the rapper had borrowed a luxury timepiece at the time of the Paris Fashion Week. However, he had slipped in a false watch as the collateral which one usually does while borrowing. The complainants now want a return of 1 million dollars. On the other hand French Montana’s attorney claims that the watch was not loaned at all to the rapper. It was given by the brand in exchange for a promotion that the rapper had done for them. Interestingly, French Montana, whose birth name is Karim Kharbouch, isn’t facing this for the first time. He has faced multiple lawsuits before.

Back in 2023, his crew had booked a restaurant in Miami Garden which was shot at by gunmen. The restaurant has levied a lawsuit against him and his crew regarding the security, protection and physical damage. He also has multiple copyright claims against him including when producer Eddie Lee Richardson sued him claiming that Montana’s song Ain’t Worried About Nothin was very similar to his instrumental which released a year before, called Hood Pushin’ Weight. In 2019 he was involved in a lawsuit by Fly Havana who claimed that Montana’s song All The Way Up was identical to his own version. Around 2020, Skylar Gudasz claimed that Montana had used her track Femme Fatale in the song Blue Chills without any prior authorization.