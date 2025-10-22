Lucky Number 13? Taylor and Travis rumoured to trade wedding dates with a couple

Is the date finally confirmed? Swifties, brace yourselves, rumour has it Taylor Swift is eyeing lucky number 13 in a big way. Tay and her fiancé Travis Kelce have made a very unexpected move, asking a couple in Rhode Island to reschedule their venue so the superstar duo can say “I do” on June 13, 2026 at the same place!
Though officials of the venue and sources close to the couple have dismissed these suggestions and rumours, the news is getting big on the internet. Speculations started when a report emerged in a podcast suggesting a couple being requested to move up their date or change the venue by Travis and Taylor. Reports have it saying that the request came from a mystery woman who has offered to pay for the couple’s wedding and their honeymoon.
Okay so, let’s break it down, here’s how the number 13 keeps popping up in the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story, and why fans think it's more than just coincidence. Taylor has long been vocal about her love for the number 13, calling it her lucky charm, a number she believes has brought her success and magic throughout her career. Now fast forward to just before their engagement: the couple appeared on a podcast that instantly went viral. And guess what? Their engagement announcement dropped exactly 13 days after that episode aired. Yep, 13 strikes again. Coincidence? Swifties aren’t so sure.
However with all these talks on the internet, it is also said that the couple who Tay and Travis speculatively reached out to, might have declined the offer. There has been no confirmation from the team of the celebrity couple.
As speculation swirled, representatives from the rumoured venues began to speak out. Gary Ruff, spokesperson for the Preservation Society of Newport County, firmly shut down the buzz, telling, "Taylor Swift is not getting married at The Breakers." Meanwhile, reps for the Ocean House Hotel added that their strict policies don’t allow wedding dates to be swapped or bought out by outside parties, not even for pop royalty.
Though the rumors may be light on facts, that hasn’t stopped fans across the globe from spiraling into full-on excitement. After all, a little internet chatter never hurts anyone, especially when it involves one of the most beloved pop icons on the planet. So, for now, it is what it is. We'll just have to wait and see what unfolds on the next 13th of the month.
