Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae's identity was misused to scam a woman who lost 500 million KRW

AI just pulled off its most dramatic role yet. In a recent event, a woman fell prey to a scam when a group of people impersonated the global sensation actor Lee Jung Jae to extract money from her. In this plot twist that’s somewhat straight out of a K-drama, the woman lost a lump sum amount of 500 million KRW (about $350,000).

It all started with a small interaction on social media with the woman identified as Ms A, talking to the Squid Game star Lee. The actor seemingly wanted to connect with his fans personally to strengthen his global presence. So, for Ms. A, it felt like the best day of her life. The chats started off friendly, and slowly, trust began to build.

The scammer, impersonating Lee, sent photos of him from airport travels and behind-the-scenes shots from the Squid Game set. Well, everything looked legit. Oh and they even threw in a fake ID to seal the deal.

The charm build-up didn’t stop there. The messages came laced with sweet terms like “honey” and “darling,” making it all feel incredibly real. And finally, as the trust started to build, money talks made an entry.