Dakota Johnson’s new red flag hints at post-Chris clarity

Some women have trust issues. Dakota Johnson has toe issues. In a new interview, the actor—fresh off her breakup with Chris Martin—was asked about her biggest red flag in men. Without missing a beat, she said: “Men who wear flip-flops in public. Run.”

Dakota Johnson’s new red flag might say more about her breakup mindset than about footwear

Cue the collective gasp from every man who’s ever worn slippers to brunch. Somewhere, an entire generation of laid-back surfer types is suddenly questioning their life choices.

Now, the internet’s doing what it does best—reading too much into it. Is she throwing shade at Martin’s easy-breezy Coldplay aesthetic? Or just setting new hygiene standards for men post-breakup? Either way, Dakota’s comment feels like a line drawn in the sand—preferably far from any sandy feet.