Chiranjeevi lodges police complaint over deepfake content

Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered a case and taken up an investigation after Tollywood superstar and former Union Minister Konidela Chiranjeevi complained that certain websites are publishing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

Websites reported to have published AI-generated and morphed videos using his name

The case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The actor, who recently obtained an ad-interim injunction from the City Civil Court to protect his identity against unauthorised exploitation, lodged a complaint with details of the websites circulating the AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

He stated that websites have hosted, published and are distributing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name, likeness and image, falsely depicting him in obscene sexual acts with a person named ‘Meenakshi’ and others.

“These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content,” Chiranjeevi said.

The actor sought immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all persons/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting and dissemination of the AI-generated pornographic content. He also sought urgent blocking, takedown and removal of all such content from the Internet.