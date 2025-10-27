Is Randeep Hooda prepping for a new role? His fit look says so

Randeep looks to be in one of the best shapes of his life. After a brief festive break, he’s returned to his intense workout schedule and seems to be taking his fitness to a whole new level. “Randeep has always been disciplined when it comes to fitness, but this time, he’s taken it several notches higher. He’s been training consistently and pushing himself to new limits. There’s definitely something exciting he’s prepping for, the focus and intensity say it all,” shares a source close to the development.

Social media is flooded with fan reactions, with comments like, “Randeep 2.0 looks unreal!” and “This man is aging in reverse,” while many are convinced his sharp new look is linked to an upcoming big-screen transformation.

From his acclaimed performances in Sarbjit, Highway, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and most recently Jaat, to now setting new fitness goals, Randeep Hooda continues to inspire fans and prove why he’s one of Indian cinema’s most committed and versatile actors.