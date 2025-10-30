Assam govt to hand over share from Zubeen Garg’s last film to a foundation

With Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work Roi Roi Binale already creating waves ahead of its scheduled release on October 31, the Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will hand over the entire state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected from the movie to the Kala Guru Artiste Foundation.

Announcing the decision after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the funds will be used by the foundation to support artistes in need of medical assistance, help flood-affected families, and extend aid to financially disadvantaged students pursuing education.

“This is our humble tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, whose contributions to Assam’s culture are unparalleled. Roi Roi Binale is not just a film — it’s a reflection of his enduring artistic vision and love for the people of Assam,” CM Sarma said.

He added that while the government does not levy entertainment tax on Assamese films, its share of the GST revenue from Roi Roi Binale will be channelled into causes close to Zubeen’s heart.