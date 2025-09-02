Kannada filmmaker SS David passes away in Bengaluru

David, who earned a name in the Kannada film industry for his direction, screenplay, and unique mannerisms and dialogues, had written dialogues for films like the famous Police Story, starring Saikumar and Agni IPS.

His stories were heartfelt, his narratives kept audiences interested, and his vision motivated everyone who worked with him. Colleagues recall him as humble, hard-working, and sincerely passionate, quietly encouraging others to do their best.

Actor Sai Kumar paid tribute to the late director. Taking to X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened. You will always be alive through your dialogues, David. My condolences with the loved ones...#RIP #SSDavid”

Several artistes, stunt artistes and technicians have condoled the death of S.S. David.