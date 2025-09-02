Nora Fatehi to co-headline Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival

The global dancing star recently dropped her latest music video with Derulo called Snake, which had garnered a lot of curiosity. Jason Manners, from the Cherry Blossom Festival, comments, " We couldn't be more excited to bring Nora Fatehi to Shillong. Her dynamic energy, global reach and boundary-breaking performances are a perfect match for the spirit of the festival. This will be a historic night."

Apart from her acting chops, Nora Fatehi has mesmerised audiences through her record-breaking dance moves. Right from international music, to cinema, fashion and pop culture, she has been ruling them all for quite a while. Some of her most popular hits include Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama! Tetema with Rayvanny and many more. She is one of the leading actors to have most number of collaborations in her kitty. On the cinema front, she was last seen in Ishaan Khattar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Royals and will be seen in Uff Yeh Siyapa.