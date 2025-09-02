Nora Fatehi to co-headline Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival

Nora Fatehi will be co-headlining the events of the Cherry Blossom Festival for the opening day on November 14 at Polo Grounds, Shillong. The announcement of Nora Fatehi's presence at the Festival was a part of the Autumn Calendar which was released by Paul Lyngdoh along Brends L. Pakyntein, Director of Tourism.
Not only does it mention the Cherry Blossom Festival but also about State-collaborative festivals like MeGong Festival, Winter Tales and more. Nora Fatehi would be joining Jason Derulo, who presence has already been announced earlier this year. This also marks her first-ever festival performance in India.
The global dancing star recently dropped her latest music video with Derulo called Snake, which had garnered a lot of curiosity. Jason Manners, from the Cherry Blossom Festival, comments, " We couldn't be more excited to bring Nora Fatehi to Shillong. Her dynamic energy, global reach and boundary-breaking performances are a perfect match for the spirit of the festival. This will be a historic night."
Apart from her acting chops, Nora Fatehi has mesmerised audiences through her record-breaking dance moves. Right from international music, to cinema, fashion and pop culture, she has been ruling them all for quite a while. Some of her most popular hits include Snake with Jason Derulo, Oh Mama! Tetema with Rayvanny and many more. She is one of the leading actors to have most number of collaborations in her kitty. On the cinema front, she was last seen in Ishaan Khattar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Royals and will be seen in Uff Yeh Siyapa.
The Cherry Blossom Festival will be held this year in the month of November on 15th and 16th. With the three main headliners being declared far ahead of the Festival, bags are being packed and plans are being made to join in one of the biggest music Festivals of the North East India.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.