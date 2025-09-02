Suhana Khan’s Alibaug land deal under investigation for missing permits

According to the reports, Suhana acquired a 1.5-acre plot in Alibaug’s Thal village for approximately ₹12.91 crore. For this a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lakh was paid. The documents had listed her as the farmer which raised questions given the land's agricultural status. And the purchase was carried through the corporate entity Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd which is linked to her grandmother (Gauri Khan’s mother) and sister-in-law.

The controversy has been raised now because under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, only farmers are permitted to legally acquire agricultural land. Authorities have now claim that “proper permissions for the transaction were not obtained,” despite the plot being originally allotted to farmers. This matter has sparked investigation into potential irregularities.

Even the officials have confirmed that if these violations are true, “they may face legal action.” The Resident Deputy Collector, Sandesh Shirke, has also stepped in, ordering an unbiased report from the Alibaug Tehsildar to assess the legality of the transaction.