Celebs

Allu Arjun served show-cause notice by corporation over illegal construction

Allu Arjun receives a show-cause notice from GHMC over illegal construction at his Jubilee Hills property, with authorities threatening demolition of the unauthorized extension
Allu Arjun gets show-cause notice from corporation on building violations
Allu Arjun faces legal trouble for unauthorized constructionX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Tollywood star Allu Arjun came under spotlight recently for legal reasons. The actor has been issued a show-cause notice over alleged illegal construction by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at his Jubilee Hills property. The notice not only raises questions about compliance with building regulations but also warns of potential demolition of the unauthorized extension.

GHMC issues show-cause notice to Allu Arjun for his Jubilee Hills property

According to multiple reports, Allu Arjun, along with his family members had constructed the Allu Business Park building at Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, two years back. The building serves multiple purposes like housing Geetha Arts, Allu Arts-related businesses, and offices of other companies. The construction was originally permitted on a plot which measured 1,226 square yards, including two cellars and G+4 floors (ground plus four floors). However, a recent illegal extension was identified on the fourth floor that prompted the GHMC to act.

The Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah ordered an enquiry acted swiftly by issuing a show-cause notice to the actor. They asked the actor as to why the illegal structure should not be demolished. The notice aims to hold the owners accountable and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

Allu Arjun gets show-cause notice from corporation on building violations
Not Allu Arjun, not Prabhas — Nagarjuna reveals who the real ₹3000–crore superstar is

So far, Allu Arjun and his family have not publicly responded to the notice or the ongoing controversy publically. The legal proceedings will unfold over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the authorities will review the matter and determine the next course of action.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which grossed an astounding Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. The actor is now working on director Atlee’s sci-fi project, tentatively titled ‘AA22 X A6’. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Allu Arjun gets show-cause notice from corporation on building violations
Ram Charan travels to Hyderabad, hugs Allu Arjun at grandmother’s last rites
Allu Arjun
GHMC

Related Stories

No stories found.
X