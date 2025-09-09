Allu Arjun served show-cause notice by corporation over illegal construction

Tollywood star Allu Arjun came under spotlight recently for legal reasons. The actor has been issued a show-cause notice over alleged illegal construction by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at his Jubilee Hills property. The notice not only raises questions about compliance with building regulations but also warns of potential demolition of the unauthorized extension.
According to multiple reports, Allu Arjun, along with his family members had constructed the Allu Business Park building at Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, two years back. The building serves multiple purposes like housing Geetha Arts, Allu Arts-related businesses, and offices of other companies. The construction was originally permitted on a plot which measured 1,226 square yards, including two cellars and G+4 floors (ground plus four floors). However, a recent illegal extension was identified on the fourth floor that prompted the GHMC to act.
The Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah ordered an enquiry acted swiftly by issuing a show-cause notice to the actor. They asked the actor as to why the illegal structure should not be demolished. The notice aims to hold the owners accountable and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.
So far, Allu Arjun and his family have not publicly responded to the notice or the ongoing controversy publically. The legal proceedings will unfold over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the authorities will review the matter and determine the next course of action.
On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which grossed an astounding Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. The actor is now working on director Atlee’s sci-fi project, tentatively titled ‘AA22 X A6’. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.
