Allu Arjun served show-cause notice by corporation over illegal construction

According to multiple reports, Allu Arjun, along with his family members had constructed the Allu Business Park building at Road No 45, Jubilee Hills, two years back. The building serves multiple purposes like housing Geetha Arts, Allu Arts-related businesses, and offices of other companies. The construction was originally permitted on a plot which measured 1,226 square yards, including two cellars and G+4 floors (ground plus four floors). However, a recent illegal extension was identified on the fourth floor that prompted the GHMC to act.

The Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah ordered an enquiry acted swiftly by issuing a show-cause notice to the actor. They asked the actor as to why the illegal structure should not be demolished. The notice aims to hold the owners accountable and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.