Jim Sarbh opens up about the kind of characters he desires to play

Jim Sarbh's recent film, Inspector Zende released on September 5, 2025 on Netflix. In the thriller, Jim plays a notorious murderer, Carl Bhojraj, based on Charles Sobhraj, who breaks out of prison. Detective Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) then embarks on a determined chase.

During the interview, Jim Sarbh talked about the challenging role of Carl Bhojraj and said that since this character has been portrayed before, he did not feel the need to add extra elements to it.

"I know that there have been so many representations of the character before in a variety of different things. Hollywood, Bollywood. Spoofs. All of it. But the script is so clear that it's Inspector Jende's journey. So, we're following that journey, most of all", Jim said.

The actor also shed light on how he prepared for the character saying, "So, most of what I did is, did some research on the person. Watched interviews. As many interviews as I could get because I found that to be the best. And I didn't watch any other previous representation of him. So, I don't have a clue how mine compares to theirs. I honestly don't know".

Inspector Zende has been directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.