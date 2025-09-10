Jim Sarbh opens up about the kind of characters he desires to play

Actor Jim Sarbh opened up about the kind of characters he wants to play going forward. In an interview, Jim Sarbh revealed that he wishes to play more "rustic" and "desi" characters.
Jim Sarbh has said that he wants to play characters that are more grounded. However, when asked if he had any particular character in mind, Jim said that the one rustic role he desires to play someday, is yet to come.
Talking about the perfect character that he wishes to play, Jim Sarbh said, "I also don't watch things very often and think, oh, I wish I got that role, you know, because again it's an interpretation with a director and an actor and I can't say that that's the one that I would like to do. I hope that the one is still to come and it will come and then I'll get a chance to do it".
Jim Sarbh's recent film, Inspector Zende released on September 5, 2025 on Netflix. In the thriller, Jim plays a notorious murderer, Carl Bhojraj, based on Charles Sobhraj, who breaks out of prison. Detective Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) then embarks on a determined chase.
During the interview, Jim Sarbh talked about the challenging role of Carl Bhojraj and said that since this character has been portrayed before, he did not feel the need to add extra elements to it.
"I know that there have been so many representations of the character before in a variety of different things. Hollywood, Bollywood. Spoofs. All of it. But the script is so clear that it's Inspector Jende's journey. So, we're following that journey, most of all", Jim said.
The actor also shed light on how he prepared for the character saying, "So, most of what I did is, did some research on the person. Watched interviews. As many interviews as I could get because I found that to be the best. And I didn't watch any other previous representation of him. So, I don't have a clue how mine compares to theirs. I honestly don't know".
Inspector Zende has been directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.
