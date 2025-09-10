Priya Sachdev’s lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-year absence in Sunjay Kapur estate case

The legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate has taken major dramatic turn in court. The matter has intensified more after Karisma Kapoor's children filed petition at Delhi High Court over Priya Sachdev. The dispute revolves around an estimated worth of INR 30,000 crore. Sunjay Kapur's children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor—Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) have now approached court alleging that they were excluded from their father’s will by Priya Sachdev.
Karisma's children have accused their stepmother Priya of allegedly forging Sunjay’s will. The will was reportedly executed on March 21 during a family meeting. They are seeking an injunction to prevent the transfer or disposal of assets, claiming their legal rights as heirs have been ignored. Now Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court has been closely examining the matter. She has raised questions on why the will was not shared with Karisma's children earlier. During proceedings, the court suggested the possibility of a non-disclosure agreement or a confidentiality club. This pointed to a lack of transparency in how the estate documents were handled before it was presented to the family.
Now, Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar have criticised Karisma for her absence over the past decade and a half. He claimed, "You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years," and emphasised sympathy for Sunjay, who passed away while playing polo. This statement has become a focal point in the ongoing legal discourse of the estate battle. It also highlighted the tension between the ex-wife and the children from Sunjay’s previous marriage.
This case continues to attract attention due to its sheer scale of the estate and the involvement of high-profile Bollywood personalities. Legal experts have also noted that cases involving large estates can often become protracted. This will have multiple rounds of hearings now to establish the validity of wills and the rights of heirs. The Delhi HC has scheduled the next hearing for October 9. Priya is expected to file her formal responses to the plaint during this date. As of now, all eyes remain on the court to see how this high-profile family dispute over Sunjay’s estate turns out.
