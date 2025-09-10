Priya Sachdev’s lawyer questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-year absence in Sunjay Kapur estate case

Karisma's children have accused their stepmother Priya of allegedly forging Sunjay’s will. The will was reportedly executed on March 21 during a family meeting. They are seeking an injunction to prevent the transfer or disposal of assets, claiming their legal rights as heirs have been ignored. Now Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court has been closely examining the matter. She has raised questions on why the will was not shared with Karisma's children earlier. During proceedings, the court suggested the possibility of a non-disclosure agreement or a confidentiality club. This pointed to a lack of transparency in how the estate documents were handled before it was presented to the family.

Now, Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar have criticised Karisma for her absence over the past decade and a half. He claimed, "You were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years," and emphasised sympathy for Sunjay, who passed away while playing polo. This statement has become a focal point in the ongoing legal discourse of the estate battle. It also highlighted the tension between the ex-wife and the children from Sunjay’s previous marriage.