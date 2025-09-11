Daniel Day-Lewis says he never planned to retire: “I never, ever stopped loving the work”

After completing Phantom Thread, he felt creatively spent. This led him to prompting his previous announcement of retirement. His representative at the time stated, "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Looking back at how things turned out, Daniel admitted he may have overstated things, "It just seems like such grandiose gibberish to talk about. I never intended to retire, really. I just stopped doing that particular type of work so I could do some other work. I never, you know... Apparently, I’ve been accused of retiring twice now. I never meant to retire from anything! I just wanted to work on something else for a while. And so I think I was at such a low ebb, I thought."

Anemone, has been co-written by Ronan and his father. The film will explore family drama and "lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence." It is set in Northern England, and the story follows a middle-aged man, played by Sean Bean. He will venture into the woods to reconnect with his estranged hermit brother, portrayed by Day-Lewis. "Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," reads the official logline.